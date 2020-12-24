Big Sean hired by NBA’s Detroit Pistons

Big Sean excitedly announced that he is now working for his hometown NBA team, the Detroit Pistons.

The “Blessings” rapper and singer told his 13 million Instagram fans that he has been hired by the Pistons as the new creative director of innovation.

Sean, who was born Sean Michael-Leonard Anderson, in Santa Monica, California, but raised in Motown, made the announcement along with the Pistons prior to the team’s home opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020.

According to the Pistons website, Big Sean “will provide creative counsel and strategic guidance on a variety of Pistons off-the-court initiatives, including team merchandise design, in-game experience, co-branded community, and social responsibility activation, and more.”

Big Sean said being hired by the team is surreal.

“It’s a dream come true and a real honor to get to work with the iconic Detroit Pistons,” said Big Sean. “I grew up in the city, which naturally made me a fan of the Bad Boys. I would later have a Grant Hill poster on my wall and then, against all odds, would watch the ’04 Pistons go on to win the Championship, inspiring the whole city of Detroit. I look forward to creatively finding new ways to contribute to their legacy and continue their dedication to the community through sports, art, and, of course, music.

In addition to the work with the team, the Pistons will adopt his “Don Life” logo on their practice jersey.

Pistons owner Tom Gores explained to fans why this hire makes sense.

“Sean is an accomplished artist, philanthropist and entrepreneur. Having spent time with him and his family, I know how deeply he cares about the city of Detroit,” Gores said in a press release obtained by CBS News. “We share a common desire to use the power of sports and entertainment to improve our community and make a positive impact on people’s lives. I’m excited to see what we can do working together.”