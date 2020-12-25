Kemp Powers, co-director of Disney film ‘SOUL,’ says everyone’s life has value

Disney Pixar’s newest animated film SOUL was directed by Academy Award® winner Pete Docter (“Inside Out,” “Up”), co-directed by Kemp Powers and produced by Academy Award® nominee Dana Murray (Pixar short “Lou”). Oscar Award winner Jamie Foxx was tapped to voice the main character, Joe Gardner.

During the interview, the film’s co-director Kemp Powers expressed that he wanted people to walk away with the message of “… everyone’s life has value.” Watch the video in its entirety to see what everyone had to say individually.

Soul will debut exclusively on Disney+ (where Disney+ is available) on Dec. 25, 2020.