McDonald’s franchisee Marissa Fisher striving to leave a legacy

By Ashley West | December 25, 2020 |

Marissa Fisher (Photo provided)

Rolling out sat down during its inaugural Peace and Purpose 2020 retreat with second-generation McDonald’s owner-operator Marissa Fisher. Fisher shared her insights during a panel discussion about female leadership styles. The retreat was held virtually Dec. 4-6, 2020.

How do you define your purpose?

My purpose is defined by my spiritual relationship with God and my relationships and responsibilities in life as a wife, mother, daughter, sister, friend and businesswoman. I hope to leave behind a positive and beautiful impression on the world. I want to leave behind a legacy and generational wealth for my children and their children. That’s what I am working toward each day.

What tools and processes do you use to find peace?

My peace has a lot to do with my faith and my health and wellness regimen. My go-to tools are my prayer journal, my workout app and Audible. I like to hop on my bike or listen to a good book when my kids are tucked in for the night.

What is your diet and exercise regimen?

I could do a lot better with my diet. During quarantine, I have been much more conscious of what I am consuming [by] mostly practicing moderation. I try to exercise three to four times a week on my indoor bike.

What are some of the things you do to help you renew your mind, body and soul?

I like to reset. It could be a reset on my diet, a new workout or a new book. Sometimes it helps to start fresh or refresh.

What is one of the most sacred places you’ve visited to find peace and purpose? Why?

I am from Detroit, but I live in New Orleans. You won’t find many people who travel to Detroit for a sense of peace. However, it is my home and my roots. I like to go back there and be around family and friends. It keeps me grounded to see something familiar, like visiting my childhood church home.



