21 savage drops holiday sweatshirt to support his charitable efforts

21 Savage and his Leading By Example Foundation partnered with Black Santa apparel to create a special holiday sweatshirt. Available at www.blacksanta.com for $50, proceeds will go to Leading By Example. 21 launched Leading By Example to manage his philanthropic endeavors and community outreach programs which help communities throughout the year.

Earlier this week, the Atlanta MC and his crew blessed over 30 kids with presents at the Wade Walker Park Family YMCA in DeKalb County, Georgia. Lornah Loh, the executive director of Wade Walker YMCA told TMZ, “Last week the kids were asked to write letters to Santa with their wish lists. Unbeknownst to the kiddos and their families, the YMCA went on a shopping spree and bought everything on their lists, courtesy of the 21 Savage and the Leading By Example Foundation.”

Gifts included LOL dolls, Legos, Hot Wheels and more. The families were also received turkeys and trimmings for their holiday feasts. Though he wasn’t on hand personally this year, in 2019 21 Savage assisted personally serving and financing over 300 families for Thanksgiving dinner.

In related news, 21 Savage sat down with T.I. on his “Expeditiously” podcast where the two discussed their personal friendship and the tough love T.I. gave him on his come up. Eager to sign with the Grand Hustle boss for a million dollars early in his career, Tip had to educate his young protégé.

“If I give you a $1 million, I’m going to take 10 times as much because that’s just the way the game goes. If you want to maintain ownership of your art and equity in your art, you need to go through those tough times in the beginning,” T.I. recalled in the interview. “[You] can’t accept upfront money and cushion your blow. You have to go ahead and get it out the mud the same way you do anything.”

Thanks to the advice, 21 Savage was able to boss up on his own and can now help people from his community.