Ahmir ‘Questlove’ Thompson lends his voice to the new Disney Pixar film ‘SOUL’

In Disney Pixar’s new animated film SOUL, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson lends his voice to the character of Curley, the former student of lead character Joe Gardner, a middle school band teacher, voiced by Oscar Award-winning actor Jamie Foxx.

In his interview with rolling out, Questlove goes into detail about his role as Curley, and how he gave the lead character, Gardner, the spark to reignite his life.

SOUL is now streaming on Disney+.