Lil Baby gives away thousands of coats in Atlanta and Alabama

Lil Baby is making sure kids in Alabama don’t go without this winter through a partnership with the Birmingham city council to provide more than one thousand coats for those in need. Earlier this year the platinum rapper committed $1.5 million from his hit single “The Bigger Picture” to help communities and people in need.

On Monday, Dec. 28, Lil Baby will give away winter coats through the Winter Warm Wishes Coat Giveaway.

“I’m so excited that rapper Lil Baby has chosen to support Birmingham’s District 9 communities. With COVID-19’s critical impact on our communities, I find it honorable that someone with his influence would provide such an essential resource to our residents. He is setting an amazing example for our youth. I want to thank him for his willingness to come to Birmingham and spread kindness during these unprecedented times,” Birmingham City Councilor John Hilliard stated in a press release.

In November, Lil Baby tweeted, “I got 1.5 million dollars to donate off of “Bigger Picture.” I want the money to go we’re it’s needed.”

CBS Birmingham reports that the Winter Warm Wishes Coat Giveaway will take place at One Pratt Park, on Dec. 28 from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Coats will be available for children and adults. Families wishing to attend must pre-register at https://birminghamwishes.splashthat.com/.

All participants must comply with CDC guidelines, including social distancing and face coverings.

In related news, the Lil Baby also gave out over two thousand coats to the West End community in Atlanta just prior to Christmas. The Atlanta rapper teamed up with MARTA and the Atlanta City Council for a coat giveaway called Warm Winter Wishes. “We need to do it at a MARTA station so people can ride in and get the support, versus having to drive or always find a ride. A lot of people are walking up on trains, and they’re getting coats right before it gets cold,” City Councilmember Andre Dickens told 11 Alive News prior to the giveaway.