Noma Dumezweni performance in “The Undoing” was more than memorable. The HBO limited series featured Dumezweni as no-nonsense attorney, Haley Fitzgerald. Charged with representing Jonathan Fraser (Hugh Grant) in his murder trial, the lines between consciousness and duty become blurred. Following the explosive season finale, Dumezweni spoke to rolling out about the phenomenal show and the scenes that kept audiences talking.

“The Undoing” is currently streaming on HBO MAX.