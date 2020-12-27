Kenyah Sandy performs beyond his years in Director Steve McQueen‘s film, Education. An indictment on the biased British education system in the 1970s, the film shows how Black students were relegated to substandard schools. Sandy leads the cast as Kingsley Smith, a struggling student removed from traditional school at the slightest sign of difficulty.

Speaking to rolling out, Sandy shares his insights about this part of history, one that predates him, but has been integral in the growth of his own family. Education, part of McQueen’s “Small Axe” film anthology, is now available to stream on Amazon Prime. Education also stars Sharlene Whyte (“We Hunt Together”) and Tamara Lawrence (Kindred).