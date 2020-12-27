Many Rihanna fans express disappointment that she’s dating ASAP Rocky

Many Rihanna fans register disappointment and even disgust that she has taken up romantically with rapper A$AP Rocky.

The two stars reportedly spent Christmas with Robyn Rihanna Fenty’s family in her home country of Barbados, People magazine reports. Other publications state that the paparazzi captured the pair holding hands and even packing on the PDA in public view.

One fan on The Shade Room’s Instagram page, in which the publication reported on the power couple cavorting in the Caribbean, said “I love Rih but why she has to go with a colorist.” The fan is referring to Rocky’s previous statements where he made derisive statements about dark-skinned women.

Another respondent said “Rihanna can do so much better,” while a third added, “It’s him being a colorist for me,” and a fourth inquisitor @flyrebelmozart, asked, “Why she pick so low?”

One IG user, @alexismykyl, tried to look at the situation from a different perspective. “I think you’re right. His comments about protesters and BLM is ignorant. But again you don’t know him personally or how he treats her. So you can’t say what she deserves or who she should leave. [The] man probably treats her like a Queen. You don’t know them. You’re on the outside looking in.”

Multitudes of fans are upset because the record-setting RiRi is again distracted from producing a much-awaited album.

Regardless of how the fans feel, Rocky and Rihanna continue to enjoy each other’s company as exemplified in this GQ-sponsored interview with one another.