Beyoncé sends lavish gift welcoming Gucci Mane’s son

Gucci Mane and his wife Keyshia Ka’Oir welcomed their first child together on Dec. 23, and the gifts have been rolling in ever since. Baby Ice Davis is not even a week old and is balling out of control. Keyshia Ka’Oir hit up Instagram revealing that Beyonce had blessed the couple with a lavish baby gift.

In the video, she says, “Awww, how cute are these. Fork and spoon from Tiffany’s. Thanks Beyoncé, this means everything to us. For baby Ice.”

The lavish utensil Padova gift set from Tiffany & Co. retails for $250, so it appears that Lil Gucci will be eating good.

Beyoncé’s gift-giving knows no bounds, as the singer also donated $500-thousand in December to people affected by Covid-19 and are on the verge of being evicted. She partnered with the NAACP to give out $5,000 grants and the recipients will be announced at the end of January. She’ll then start the process all over again beginning in February.

Through her BeyGOOD charitable foundation, the organization also assisted this year with helping people across the country by providing food, water, household supplies and COVID testing. She also launched the Small Business Impact Fund and has given $10,000 grants to more than 250 businesses.

In related news, besides the new baby, Gucci also got a new chain for Christmas to celebrate the birth of his second son. Keyshia bought the trap star a new iced out Cuban link that reads, “Ice Daddy” and is flooded with diamonds.

She also inscribed the back of the chain that reads, “Dad to the world you are just a rapper but to my mommy and I, you are our world. Love you, Mommy and Ice.”

Gucci shared the gift on Instagram, stating, “My wife got me the biggest Cuban and best charm ever #ICEDADDY.”

Check out the chain below after the jump.