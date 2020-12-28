LeBron and Savannah James warn blogs for saying son flirted with Larsa Pippen

The inner lioness came out of LeBron James‘ wife Savannah after her son was questioned for simply liking an Instagram photo of reality TV star Larsa Pippen.

Some blogs allegedly speculated that 16-year-old LeBron “Bronny” James Jr. was trying to flirt with the 46-year-old Pippen, the ex-wife of NBA Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen. And that caused Savannah James to go nuclear in defense of her son.

“With everything going on in the world right now, THIS is the s— y’all talking about,” a fired-up Savannah James said on her Instagram story for her 1.6 million followers. “At the end of the day y’all are talking about a minor. I don’t care what type of ‘celebrity’ y’all think he is, he’s a child and the bulls— needs to stop.”

Mother James then ended her verbal thrashing with this ominous warning.

“Y’all got the right one.”

Savannah James’ husband LeBron then followed his wife with some fire on his own Instagram story for his 75 million followers.

“Uh-oh y’all f—ed with the wrong one now!,” The Los Angeles Lakers superstar said. “Good luck. It won’t be cute!”

Pippen, who has starred on the reality TV show “The Real Housewives of Miami,” issued a direct threat to Black Sports Online for publishing an article that allegedly suggested that Bronny James was hitting on her, according to The Blast.

“I’ll sue the f— out of you for writing some disgusting lies you weirdo,” Pippen tweeted. “Some of these stories are so disgusting the fact that my son’s friends can’t like my pics without some ppl writing some weirdo s— is crazy.”

Pippen was hardly finished and again vowed to take legal action against any person or outlet for even insinuating that she’s a pedophile.

