Mike Epps pays tribute to his late mother

Funnyman Mike Epps had a rough Christmas, revealing on Instagram that he lost his mother, Mary Reed. While he didn’t give her cause of death, he remembered his 77-year-old mother fondly.

“Rest in paradise mama thank you for all the lessons and life it’s self you fought hard baby because of you I will never stop fighting in this thing called life she loved her kids and family and we had good times with her this is not a good bye it’s a We will see you later,” he wrote on Instagram followed by several heart emojis.

Epps has spoken often about his mother in the past and how she encouraged him to pursue his dreams growing up in Indiana and to leave the streets behind. Doting on his mom, he once posted, “1989 with my mom at the Indiana Marion County Courthouse fighting a case. I was wild as hell but my mom never gave up on me. Love to all the PATIENT mothers especially with sons. I know it’s hard raising men.”