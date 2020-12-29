Janet Hubert criticizes Lori Loughlin after release from short prison stint

Janet Hubert ripped apart fellow actress Lori Loughlin and White privilege after she was released from her short prison stint on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020.

Loughlin was caught up in the largest college admissions scandal in American history, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Loughlin served only two months for her felony crimes, which incited the ire of Hubert, the former star of the seminal sitcom “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”

Hubert, 64, even suggested that the 56-year-old “Full House” and “Fuller House” actress will get rewarded after becoming an infamously convicted felon.

“Lori Loughlin …I assume, will get an Emmy for her time in prison,” Hubert barked on Instagram. “Oh to be white, blond, and privileged!”

No thanks I would rather be bold, black, and dignified!#onlyinamerikkka

Hubert shares the sentiments of Adrienne Banfield-Norris, the mother of Jada Pinkett Smith, who didn’t try to hide her disgust with having Loughlin’s daughter, Olivia Jade, on “Red Table Talk” to basically repent for her parents’ transgressions.

Loughlin’s husband, Mossimo Giannulli, is in the middle of his four-month prison bid for paying a half-million dollars to get their two daughters into the elite University of Southern California under fraudulent means. Banfield-Norris fought “tooth and nail” to prevent Jade from washing away her parents’ sins on RTT.

“I found it really ironic that she chose three Black women to reach out to for her redemption story,” Banfield-Norris said on the show. “I feel like, here we are, a White woman coming to Black women for support when we don’t get the same from them. It bothers me on so many levels and her being here is the epitome of White privilege to me.”