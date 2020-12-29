Michelle Obama named most admired woman; Barack is 2nd most admired man

Barack Obama’s phenomenal run as the most admired man has come to an end in 2020. However, his wife Michelle Obama kept her crown as the world’s most admired woman, according to a recently-released Gallup Poll.

The 44th president, 59, was previously named the nation’s most admired man for 12 consecutive years, a record he shares with former President Dwight D. Eisenhower, who ran the Oval Office in the 1950s.

But because of the meteoric rise in popularity of President-elect Joe Biden, he and his former boss, Obama, split the votes in 2020. This opened the way for outgoing President, Donald Trump, to become the most admired man in America. He took the top spot in 2020 with 18 percent of mentions, according to the New York Daily News.

Barack Obama was second with 15 percent, while Biden came in third with 6 percent of the mentions.

Michelle Obama, 56, the beloved former FLOTUS and author of the record-breaking New York Times bestselling memoir Becoming, took the top spot again by procuring 10 percent of mentions. Kamala Harris, who made history as the first female and minority vice president-elect in history, came in second with 6 percent.

First Lady Melania Trump landed in third place with 4 percent of mentions. She is just the third first lady who never took the No. 1 slot in the history of the Gallup Poll. She is joined in the dubious club by Bess Truman and Lady Bird Johnson.

The record for a woman holding the No. 1 spot belongs to former senator and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, who owned the top slot for 16 consecutive years.

