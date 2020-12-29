T.I. named social justice ambassador for Viola cannabis company

T.I. is showing no signs of slowing down in 2021 as the Grand Hustle boss just announced his new role as Social Justice and Reform Ambassador for former NBA player Al Harrington’s legalized cannabis company, Viola.

The King, along with his Us or Else social justice non-profit, will direct Viiola’s community impact strategy and help support halfway houses in California, Colorado, Oregon, Washington, Michigan and Oklahoma. They will also grant scholarships to HBCU students.

Acting as an advocate for legalizing marijuana, Tip will help Viola make the cannabis industry more diverse and inclusive for people of color and help fight against some of the disparaging sentences against the Black community in the age-old war on drugs.

T.I. said in a statement from Viola, “I have the utmost respect for Al and all the work he has done with Viola to increase minority representation in cannabis and help Black and brown communities who have fallen victim to the War on Drugs. Together we will expand social justice reform by providing tangible resources for disenfranchised communities and opportunities to build economic autonomy within the cannabis industry.”

Viola’s mission also plans to create “100 black millionaires in the near future” through the cannabis industry. Viola CEO, Al Harrington also added in the statement, “As we continue to increase our social imprint within the cannabis industry, I am honored to welcome my brother T.I. into the Viola family. His work helping communities of color over the years directly aligns with Viola’s core values as we look to meet the needs of underserved communities by fostering new opportunities for people that look like us.”

T.I. was also an early investor in Harvest Connect. The cannabis company has several CBD stores throughout Georgia and the Atlanta area and the expediTIously podcast host is also in the process of developing his own strain.