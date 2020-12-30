French Montana opens up about overcoming drug addiction

French Montana has been sober for a little more than a year now, but the rapper admitted that it took a major health scare for him to get to that point. In November 2019, the “Salam Alaykum” rapper was hospitalized in critical condition as a result of drug abuse. Now, he is speaking out about that dark period in his life.

In a new interview published by XXL magazine on Monday, Dec. 28, Montana shed light on his experience, admitting that his drug use began with Adderall to stay awake for extended periods of time. Then he incorporated Percocet for back pain and the drug use ultimately became a “hobby” for him.

“Then it ends up being a hobby, then it ends up being an addiction,” he said. “They reel you in.

“It was just overdoing something for too long. And, to the point where, now sober is becoming my new high,” he added. “People were saying I was out of control. Not me, you know what I’m saying?”

At the time, Montana downplayed his hospitalization during an interview with E! News. “I was runnin’ for like a good 20 years without a break, and God put a stop to that,” he tells XXL. “I had a little health scare. I tell people all the time, ‘If you don’t end up in the ICU after your birthday, then it wasn’t a good birthday.'”

He also posted on Instagram about the experience. With a photo of himself preparing to leave the hospital, he wrote, “Thank you Everyone for all of the prayers, love, and support. I’m finally out of ICU and am getting better one day at a time !!!#Montana”