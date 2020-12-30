Jeremih explains why he still wears hospital bracelet after battling COVID-19

It’s been weeks since Jeremih was released from a Chicago-area hospital after a weeks-long bout with coronavirus. Although that exceptionally grim battle is now behind him, the singer-songwriter has revealed why he still wears the bracelet he was given while hospitalized.

“[It’s] just a reminder of what I’ve been through,” Jeremih said during a recent radio interview on Chicago’s 107.5 WGCI. “At the same time, these types of bands [are] hard to take off, too,” he quipped.

He also revealed after a while the bracelet just stuck with him. “After a couple of days, I just be looking at it … I just want to remind myself what I’ve been through,” Jeremih said. “Sometimes, [I look at it] to remind myself [of] my purpose here on this earth. While in [the hospital], I was unsure whether I was still going to be able to walk on this earth.”

Jeremih’s latest remarks follow a previous interview in which he offered details about his hospitalization at Chicago’s Northwestern Hospital.

“I was really down bad for the last month and a half that I was in there,” Jeremih explained. “I don’t even remember the day I went in there, that’s how messed up I was. I had a tube down my throat for about a week and a half. I was really like in a dream. I woke up two times, and all I remember seeing is a white light.”