Michael B. Jordan to direct ‘Creed III’

Michael B. Jordan is to direct Creed III.

That’s according to his co-star Tessa Thompson, who joked she is going to tell him to “dial down the sexiness” when he is directing her on set, in reference to the 33-year-old actor being named People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2020.

She said: “He is directing the next Creed.”

Referring to Jordan’s new title, she said: “It’s going to be ammo, I think, for me when he is engaging with me as a director.

“I’m just going to tell him to dial down the sexiness.”

Thompson admitted she “cannot wait” to joke with Jordan about the accolade when they are making the movie.

Speaking to “MTV News,” she quipped: “I’m going to pretend it hasn’t happened. They’re going to make another Creed very soon, and I don’t need the Sexiest Man Alive to be … I don’t need it. I don’t need any of it. It’s too much for me to shoulder, it’s too much for me to handle.

“I’m so happy for him. And I will give him a lot of crap about it in person. I cannot wait.”

Thompson’s confirmation comes after it was revealed in October that Jordan was being considered as a potential director for the Rocky spin-off series, in which he also plays the titular boxer Adonis “Donnie” Creed.

The Hollywood star was previously offered the opportunity by Rocky and Creed producer Irwin Winkler.

The 89-year-old director and producer said: “I promised Michael B. Jordan that he’d get the chance to direct Creed III. Last year in a conversation with our Creed star, I offered him the opportunity to not only star in, but also to direct Creed III.“