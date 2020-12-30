Why Tyrese tried to bail out thieves who stole his SUV from his driveway

Tyrese had his luxury SUV stolen from the driveway of his home in Atlanta early Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020.

The singer and Fast & Furious franchise star admitted he left the key pod to his Range Rover in his car after he pulled up to his mansion in the upscale Buckhead section of Atlanta. He said he parked the vehicle at about 1:15 a.m., then discovered it missing when he went back outside at around 8 a.m.

Home surveillance cameras captured a dark four-door sedan, which police believe was a Lexus, slowly casing the cul-de-sac where Tyrese lives.

“The sedan then stopped in front (of) the … address. A male wearing a hoodie exited the passenger side, walks up to the victim(‘s) vehicle around 2:06 a.m., pulled on the driver side door handle and the door opened. Moments later the victim(‘s) vehicle drives out of the driveway trailing the sedan,” the Atlanta Police Department stated in its incident report, according to CBS 46 News.

Because of the tracker inside the vehicle, officers were able to track down and recover the Range Rover within three hours and make multiple arrests, the news station reported.

But here’s where the story gets interesting. Tyrese Darnell Gibson, 42, then did something that perplexed some of his fans.

He later attempted to bail out the very men who stole his whip hours after they took it.

Tyrese told his 13 million followers in an Instagram story that he wasn’t mad at the thieves, according to his post that was captured later by The Shade Room. “They just tryna to get money,” Tyrese reasoned.

That was a remarkably positive and forgiving mindset for Tyrese after he was violated like that, especially given that he and his wife, Samantha Gibson, reportedly are getting divorced.