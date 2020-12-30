Young Thug backtracks from saying he has more memorable hits than Jay-Z

We now know why Young Thug has refused to do interviews for the vast majority of his career.

It took a few days for Young Thug, 29, to dig himself out after getting buried under an avalanche of fan outrage for having the audacity to say he has more club anthems than the legendary Jay-Z.

This time, Thugger could not blame the media for misconstruing his words or putting out fake news since a multitude of fans saw him foolishly utter those words on Gillie Da Kid’s “‎Million Dollaz Worth of Game” video podcast.

The verbal grenade went off in Thugger’s hand and he’s the one who pulled the pin:

“We ain’t talking about stream sales, we ain’t talking about none of that. We talking about anthems, we talking about songs they know. When I perform, I got 30, 40 songs that the whole stadium going to know. They gonna know these motherf—ers, all 30 songs. N—-s, Jay-Z ain’t got 30 songs like that,” he said.

As soon as those words were shot-putted through his lips, fans took up for the Marcy-born music mogul named Shawn Corey Carter and pummeled Thugger mercilessly.

The ferocity of the blowback was such that Thug had to show contrition on an Instagram story post for his eight million followers, albeit without actually saying “sorry.”