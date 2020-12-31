Bun B leads new COVID-19 awareness campaign targeting African-Americans

Underground King Bun B is calling for people to take COVID-19 more seriously and to “stop playing” with the deadly virus. Specifically targeting the African-American community, the Houston rapper partnered with The Power of Us initiative to promote tips on social distancing, personal hygiene and wearing face coverings.

Launched by the Ad Council, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CDC Foundation and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, “The Power of Us” aims to send a message that it’s important to continue doing your part to help stop the spread of the virus. Complex’s Nadeska is also part of the campaign, which will be prominently featured on popular social media sites, including Instagram, TikTok, Reddit and Facebook, according to release from The Ad Council.

Bun B has been very active on social media this year promoting awareness about the disease. It even hit home when he posted on Instagram in July that his son had contracted the virus. He posted, “So many people wanna say that Covid 19 is fake news. My son just tested positive. He has a 4 day old baby that my wife and I have to go get and bring to our home. I was on my way to join Trae the Truth and Mysonne at Kentucky state capitol. Had to turn around and head back home. Please stop playing with this virus y’all. I don’t wanna lose my son, daughter in law, my newest granddaughter or any of my other grandkids.”

Thankfully, everyone in his family recovered and that apparently fueled Bun’s promotion of the initiative even harder. Bun B and Nadeska even shot a commercial for the project, which can be viewed at www.bethepowerofus.org.

In the clip, the two declare, “Covid 19 has hit our community real hard. We’re dying of the coronavirus at almost double the national rate. If we come together, we have the power to save what matters to us, which is our Black lives. There’s power in protecting your loved ones. There’s power in wearing a mask and social distancing. There’s power in knowing the facts and using your voice. Let’s fight Covid 19.”