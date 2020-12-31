Rotimi and singer Vanessa Mdee announce engagement

Actor Rotimi and singer Vanessa Mdee have just announced their engagement. The Power actor used Instagram to share the news and show off the rock he bought his lovely lady.

He posted, “She said YES! You are my everything. My angel. In 2015 I prayed that whoever my wife was going to be and wherever she was at the moment I hoped that she was happy, having a good day and receiving GODS abundance. Fast forward… YOU… you make me such a better man.. Im in debt to GOD For you. I will pay him back by loving you & giving you everything that you deserve. Nakupenda”

Nakupenda means “I love you,” in Swahili.

Mdee also shared their joyous occasion on IG, writing, “A year and a half ago the world laughed at me when I said I knew YOU were my husband only days after spending time with you. I didn’t blame them, after all it’s an uncommon and inexplicable feeling when you meet your soulmate. (Also they’d met the Vee who had no plans to be married).“On my 30th birthday my plans for the years to come were so different from where we are now, but GOD laughs when we are making plans. Jeremiah 29:11 For I know the plans I have for YOU, they are plans for good and not for disaster, to give YOU a future and a hope.

“Honestly, my future was feeling bleak and I was losing hope in what I thought was a perfect plan.

“And then I met YOU.

“… YOU saved my life in ways only a man appointed and anointed by GOD could. There are no words to describe the power of surrendering to GOD and in this case to LOVE. GOD IS LOVE! I spent my whole life searching for joy and peace in things and places that couldn’t offer nothing but a temporary high. With your love I bask in abundance. For everything I did right GOD blessed me with YOU.

“The answer is YES! YES TO my best friend, YES to my soulmate, YES to the love of my life. Over and over and over again in EVERY lifetime. How you located me in this time and loved me in ways only YOU could is a testament to GOD’s divine order of things and FAVOR and GRACE.

“And suddenly it all makes sense.”

Congratulations to the happy couple.