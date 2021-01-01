CEO Keni Dominguez shares how her ‘people first’ credo creates racial equality

The owner and operator of Keni W. Dominguez LLC, Keni Dominguez is passionate about identifying workplace issues related to gender and racial equality, specifically when they involve introverted women of color. A firm believer in creating a “people first” environment, Dominguez works with start-ups as well as small to medium-sized companies in a consulting capacity. The current law student and world traveler spoke to rolling out about how she finds solitude and why it is pertinent when attempting to find clarity.

What tools and processes do you use to find peace?

I need organization in my life to function, so I rely heavily on apps that are easy to use on the go. My favorite is Evernote. I put all my notes, ideas and to-do’s, and I use it pretty equally on my phone and laptop. I believe in the importance of establishing a morning routine to get the day started. I love starting my day with a cup of Red Bay Coffee in Oakland. I try to read for at least 30 minutes a physical copy of a book before diving into emails. I’ll take a look at the schedule for the day and dive-in. The power of routine and consistency helps me feel grounded, bringing me peace before I commit to the day.

What are some of the things you do to help you renew your mind, body and soul?

I try to spend some time alone every day with myself and write down what I need to tackle for the next day. I try to group … items into themes, with no more than three specific things I want to accomplish daily. I like to think of it as a brain dump, which makes way for less clutter, so I can think about the things that inspire me. I believe in the power of prayer. [I] try to do so daily, connect with the creator and have a conversation.

