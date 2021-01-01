Chicago rapper G Herbo and fiancée Taina Williams expecting their 1st child

Chicago rapper G Herbo and his fiancée Taina Williams announced that they are expecting their first child together. Williams took to Instagram early New Year’s Day with the news and a video of the couple on the beach. G Herbo can be seen kissing Willilams’ stomach as the happy couple embrace.

Williams wrote: “Sometimes the greatest things in life are worth hiding for a bigger sacrifice. Happiness is an understatement for the joy that we feel and the light that you’ve already brung upon us. God knows I prayed for you. The journey is never easy but the story is always amazing to tell. This feeling is indescribable. You were made with so much love no one else will ever know the strength of my love for you already. 2020 was hard but you gave me hope for 2021. We love you & cannot wait to meet you my sweet baby. Happy new year.”

G Herbo also was excited about the good news and took to Twitter to share his admiration, writing, “GOTTA BE 1 OF GODS FAVORITE CUZ MY LIFE JUST KEEP GETTING BETTER!! AS LONG AS MY LESSONS BRING MORE BLESSINGS IM STR8 4EVER. HAPPY NEW YEAR!”

Williams is the stepdaughter of rapper Fabolous, who helped raise her since she was 6 years old and claims her as his “daughter.” The Brooklyn rapper is married to Williams’ mother, celebrity stylist Emily B. Fab, and recently spoke with T.I. on his “expediTIously” podcast about his 21-year-old daughter dating the Chicago rapper.

“Of course I was watchful, but I try not to be judgmental because I know how we’re judged. ‘You’re a bad boy. You’re doing wrong… infidelity,’ ” Fabolous said. “Not to say those labels aren’t true because every stereotype comes from some truth, so I do understand it, but at the same time, I tried not to … Let me not judge him until I know him. And that’s what I wanted to do with him.”

G Herbo also has a son from a previous relationship with Ariana Fletcher. This will be Williams’ first child. The elated couple kept the details surrounding the pregnancy to themselves, so we’ll have to wait and see if it’s a boy or girl and when it’s expected to arrive.