Chris Rock discusses increased therapy sessions since COVID with Gayle King

Everyone was affected by COVID-19 in some form or fashion this year and the pandemic drove comedian Chris Rock to seek extensive therapy. During an interview with Gayle King on “CBS Sunday Morning,” he revealed to the news anchor that he increased his therapy sessions to seven hours a week. Speaking of the sessions, he told King, “You have to tell the truth. You have to tell — you have to go into therapy prepared to tell the worst part of yourself every week, you know?”

The comedian also said the sessions were a self-learning process. “I learned that I could be very hard on myself. Like really, really hard on myself, and I need to relax. And I need to listen. I need to take chances,” Rock said.

The 55-year-old actor previously revealed that he was diagnosed with a nonverbal learning disorder earlier this year after enduring a nine-hour series of cognitive tests. Rock told The Hollywood Reporter that the condition means he has challenges interpreting signals in social situations. In the interview, he said he initially underwent the testing because a friend believed he might have Asperger’s syndrome. “And all I understand are the words. By the way, all of those things are really great for writing jokes — they’re just not great for one-on-one relationships,” he added.

In other news, Rock’s comedy stand-up special on Netflix “The Tamborine” is getting a remix. While it will remain in its current version on the streaming platform, “Chris Rock Total Blackout: The Tamborine Extended Cut,” will air early next year with previously deleted bits and material. The fourth season of his hit show “Fargo” also just completed its initial run on FX and is available for binge-watching.

Chris Rock’s interview with Gayle King on “CBS Sunday Morning” will air Jan. 3.