Naturi Naughton is engaged

Power actress Naturi Naughton got engaged two days before Christmas and just revealed the news on her Instagram page as she brought in the New Year. In the post, she shows off her new diamond ring as well as a shot of her unnamed beau. Naughton posted on IG, “Yup! I get to marry my best friend! #She’sTaken #engaged #fiance #GodisGood”

Naughton also shared more details of her good news in an exclusive interview with Essence. She explained that her fiancé told her he was planning a princess-themed photo shoot for Naughton and her three-year-old daughter for the holidays. “This amazing man of mine planned this whole photo shoot, complete with my glam team and stylist might I add, for me and my daughter with matching princess dresses,” she beamed. “All I had to do was show up. We are all just taking pictures as normal, then the music changes to a song called ‘Looking For Love’ by Mul-Ty. Out of nowhere I see Mickey, Minnie, and the whole Disney crew walk in, and then I see my parents and one of my best friends walk in behind them — all wearing their masks. I was in shock! When I turned around, my now fiancé was down on one knee! Ahhhhh!”

Naughton also revealed to Essence that her fiancé made sure to make her daughter part of the special occasion. Besides bestowing Naturi with her ring, he presented her daughter with a ring as well, which included her birthstone (ruby) inside. Naturi added, “He promised to take care of me and my daughter. Then he asked would I ‘do life with him forever’ and I said, ‘Yes!’ It makes me happy that they have a great bond as well. Any man that I would choose would have to know that Zuri and I are a package deal!”

Naughton gave up more details in her interview with Essence, revealing that her onscreen husband in “Power,” Omari Hardwick, actually introduced her to her future spouse. “I never imagined that one random night in New York would change my life so much,” she went on to explain. “I had no idea I was about to meet the best teammate ever. Omari Hardwick and I were recording a song together and Omari was like, ‘oh you gotta meet my people.’ On that night, I met this kind, handsome, southern gentleman who would love me like I’ve never been loved. From that point on, we talked every day, quietly dated and fell in love. Thank you, TV hubby, for introducing me to my future hubby!”

Congratulations to the happy couple.