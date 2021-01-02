Sheyi Cole explains how he channeled writer ‘Alex Wheatle’ for his latest film

Sheyi Cole embodies the essence of one of Britain’s most impactful writers in the Small Axe film Alex Wheatle.

In the title role, Cole gives life to the hardships and maturation of Wheatle, a product of England’s foster care system. After years of mistreatment Wheatle finally finds acceptance in the West Indian community of London. During a series of life-changing events, he ultimately finds his true calling as a writer.

Alex Wheatle is now streaming on Amazon Prime.