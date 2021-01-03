LeBron James breaks Kobe Bryant’s record with the Lakers

LeBron James has long been a lightning rod in the sports world. The basketball marvel inspires fan adoration and disgust in almost equal quantities.

The perennial NBA superstar will undoubtedly incite more social media debates, especially after he surpassed fellow legend Kobe Bryant for the number of triple-doubles in the history of the Los Angeles Lakers franchise.

A triple-double is the act of accumulating 10 or more points in three statistical categories during the same game. King James achieved the historic standing with a victory over the San Antonio Spurs where he scored 26 points, grabbed 11 rebounds, and dished 10 assists. This marked LBJ’s 22nd triple-double since joining the Lakers in 2018.

.@KingJames recorded his 22nd triple-double with the Lakers, passing Kobe Bryant for third-most in franchise history. Trailing only Elgin Baylor (24) and Magic Johnson (138). pic.twitter.com/zRsgCeyegG — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 2, 2021

The feat is remarkable considering James’ tenure in the City of Angels is just over two years while The Black Mamba spent his entire glorious 20-year career with the Lakers.

James is within arm’s reach of NBA icon Elgin Baylor’s mark, but he virtually has no chance to even get close to the player who is arguably the Lakers’ most beloved player ever, Magic Johnson. However, with his output, King James also reaches another significant milestone, according to ESPN:

Tonight was LeBron James' 58th triple-double since turning 30, tying Jason Kidd for 2nd-most all-time. It was his 22nd triple-double as a Laker, which breaks a tie with Kobe Bryant for 3rd-most in Lakers history pic.twitter.com/znZimHaH75 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 2, 2021

James has successfully ingratiated himself with the Laker Nation by his play and very public advocacy of equality and the eradication of police brutality. But he really cemented his place in Laker lore by leading the team to their 17th NBA Championship in October 2020.