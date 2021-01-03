Why rapper YK Osiris sold his Rolls-Royce and Lambo to buy a Hyundai (photo)

Rising rap star YK Osiris has renounced his enviable collection of wondrous whips. He said he sold his Lamborghini, Rolls-Royce and Cadillac and bought a much lower profile Hyundai sedan.

The 22-year-old “Worth It” emcee, who was born Osiris Jahkail Williams in Jacksonville, Florida, told his two million Instagram follower he has grown tired of the expensive game of stunting for appearances. He also implored his fans to abstain from flossing for the ‘Gram.

“This what I’m riding in now,” Osiris said in the video showing off a shiny new Hyundai. “This my new car. F— a foreign. I sold my Lamborghini, I sold my Rolls-Royce, I sold my Cadillacs, yes sir. I ain’t gon’ lie, this thing humble yourself. I aint gon’ cap to you. F— I gotta floss to you n—– for?”

Osiris said he’s come to the realization that folks are going to formulate their opinions of him no matter what he does or the kind of luxury vehicle he pushes.

“If I do got it, don’t got it, y’all gon’ think what y’all wanna think. I love this Hyundai,” he declared on IG. “S—, I ain’t riding a f—ing Lamborghini, I ain’t gotta floss for you n—–. That’s what’s wrong with you n—-s, y’all feel like you gotta floss for Instagram. Man, f— them man, y’all don’t need to floss for no dumb ass Instagram. They gon’ think what the f— they wanna think.”

Osiris said fame and fortune are powerful intoxicants that come with very costly pitfalls, especially if you forget your humble origins.

“F— a Lambo n—-,” he continued. “F— a Rolls-Royce. Remember where you came from n—-. Don’t get lost in the sauce. Get this mutha——-’ music. Drop this music and get this f—ing money man and don’t worry about that dumb s—.’”

