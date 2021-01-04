Mase named new pastor of Atlanta church

Rapper turned minister Mase is back with a new church and congregation in Atlanta. The Gathering Oasis Church made the announcement on Instagram that the Harlem World MC would soon be hitting its stage with his bible in tow. The post read, “Join us in welcoming our new leader, Pastor Mason Betha.”

The on-again, off-again rapper also replied to the post, adding “THANK YOU. Also tag someone who is expecting something great from God and let them know that God has already started answering prayers in 2021. Tag someone looking [for] a new church family and remember “ALL PEOPLE ARE WELCOMED” at @thegochurch.”

Mase had been quiet on the scene since he emerged out of nowhere in 2017 and dissed his former friend Cam’ron on the scathing track “The Oracle.” The former Bad Boy MC previously was the head pastor at El Elyon International Church in Atlanta before stepping down some years back.

The Gathering Oasis Church held its transition service that past Sunday as the church changed leaders from Pastor Cornelius to Pastor Betha. While they didn’t state a reason, they praised their former pastor on Facebook in a good-bye post. It read:

“What more can we say, than “THANK YOU!” For everything you’ve done for us. Every meal you’ve provided. For every minute, every hour spent counseling us; For giving each and everyone of those willing the opportunity to serve and exercise their gifts and talents within the church; For every sermon and word of encouragement; for your strength in the Lord, and your exemplary leadership. You have given every ounce of energy to building this church and we are so grateful for it all; for every good thing you’ve done in secret, let us proclaim it allowed. We love, honor, and respect you, Pastor! The GO will always share your heart.”

You can find out more information about the church and Mase at www.thegochurch.com.