Cardi B slammed after admitting she does not play ‘WAP’ around her daughter

Cardi B. is the queen of risque rap music, but she draws the line with her daughter. Although the famed rapper made it clear that her personal life is separate from the work she does professionally, she was faced with backlash for admitting that her controversial hit single “WAP” is never a record she plays around her daughter, Kulture.

It all started when a video surfaced on social media on Sunday, Jan. 3. Cardi B. could be seen singing and dancing to “WAP,” but the rapper immediately scrambled to turn the record off when her daughter walked into the room.

Cardi B stops Kulture from hearing 'Wap'😂‼️ pic.twitter.com/2uCFp1e99W — RapTV (@raptvcom) January 4, 2021

Many disgruntled fans tweeted their concerns about the rapper’s stance. One Twitter user described Cardi B. as “disgusting” as she argued: “So ya daughter cant listen to it but everybody else’s daughter can? [Cardi B] AW OKAY! Exactly what I been saying you have an agenda to push with that trash a– label [you’re] with. DISGUSTING”

So ya daughter cant listen to it but everybody else’s daughter can ? @iamcardib AW OKAY ! Exactly what I been saying you have an agenda to push with that trash ass label your with. DISGUSTING https://t.co/OZja54dICx — Mo_fierce (@Mo_fierce) January 5, 2021

Not deterred, Cardi B. refused to back down. Amid the backlash, the rapper fired back via Twitter as she defended her stance.

“Ya needs to stop with this already!” Cardi B tweeted. “I’m not Jojo Siwa! I don’t make music for kids I make music for adults. Parents are responsible on what their children listen too or see. I’m a very sexual person but not around my child just like every other parent should be.”