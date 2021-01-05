Fabolous pens special message to his wife Emily B

Fabolous brought in the New Year with his wife, stylist Emily Bustamante, and expressed his love to the lady of his life. Posting a few romantic pictures, the “Can’t Let You Go” rapper wrote, “I know the cool of this generation is being savage & not giving a f—.. And all the rap songs say money over everything & everybody is sleeping wit somebody else’s man or woman.. But fa real.. having a partner to love, share life with, raise a family together with, & make each other better is real GOALS. That’s the real COOL. That’s really WINNING!! Love You @emilyb_”

Fab and Emily welcomed their first daughter together in October named Journey Isabella. The happy couple also has two sons together, as well as Emily’s 21-year old daughter Taina from a previous relationship, that they raised.

Fabolous and T.I. recently discussed their relationships and how record labels wanted artists to shield their private lives away from the public for marketing purposes. During the chat on T.I.’s expediTIously podcast, Fab explained, “Family life wasn’t at the forefront of your career or who you was at all as an artist. You was even supposed to be projected as a single man for the public. I didn’t know DMX or Ja Rule was married. People been married ten years or been together for years with their girl from their high school. That wasn’t the thing then. I also feel that was wrong. Because if we would have seen those key figures with their families, we would’ve also thought that was cool.”

Fabolous and Emily’s B’s family is further expanding as they are awaiting their first grandchild. Their daughter Taina and her boyfriend, Chicago rapper G Herbo, announced her pregnancy at the top of the year on Instagram. They happily posted, “You were made with so much love no one else will ever know the strength of my love for you already. 2020 was hard but you gave me hope for 2021. We love you & cannot wait to meet you my sweet baby. Happy new year.”

Check out photos of the couple below.