Tyrese’s estranged wife claims he locked her, their daughter out of the house

Tyrese’s estranged wife, Samantha Lee, is presenting a number of claims against her husband as they prepare for their divorce proceedings.

According to Lee’s court petition obtained by TMZ on Tuesday, Jan. 5, Lee claims the Fast and Furious actor locked her and their two-year-old daughter, Soraya, out of their home in Atlanta, Ga. She also claims that she has been financially cut off, which is why she is requesting approximately $20,000 per month in child support.

However, Tyrese is refuting his wife’s claims and insisting her child support demand is “unreasonably high.” It has been reported that a dispute back in August is what led to their split. When Tyrese flew back to their home in Atlanta, he was reportedly confronted by his wife. After an hours-long verbal altercation, Lee threatened to call the police. At the time, Tyrese left their home in an Uber to avoid an encounter with police because of “multiple public incidents involving police brutality and racially motivated killings of unarmed African American people.”

Lee’s latest claims come less than one week after Tyrese publicly announced their split via Instagram. With a photo of their daughter, Tyrese admitted that although they are planning to go their separate ways.

“We have decided to make a statement of a painful and significant development in our lives. After much thought, consideration, and prayer, We, unfortunately, have made the difficult decision to officially separate & divorce,” the message read. “Our intention is to remain the best of friends & strong co-parents.”