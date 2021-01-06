2 officers officially terminated for roles in fatal Breonna Taylor shooting

Two detectives involved in the heavily publicized shooting of Breonna Taylor have been terminated for their respective roles in the fatal incident, according to the USA Today.

Detectives Myles Cosgrove and Joshua Jaynes both received their pre-termination letters one week ago. The letters, which were prepared by interim Chief Yvette Gentry, outlined the findings against Cosgrove and Jaynes – a decision that was ultimately upheld after Gentry met with either officer’s attorney.

Former detective Brett Hankison, who was also on the scene, was fired in June of 2020 for “blindly” firing 10 rounds into Taylor’s home.

Based on evidence and a thorough investigation by the FBI, it has been concluded that Cosgrove fired the fatal shot that killed Taylor. According to the USA Today, he was “accused of violating procedures for use of force and failing to use a body camera during the March 13 search warrant.”

Jaynes, who was responsible for obtaining the search warrant for Taylor’s home, is accused of and has been “found in violation of department policy for truthfulness and search warrant preparation.”

Cosgrove has since responded via email to LMPD’s leadership, who he claims succumbed to “political pressures.” He also wrote that its leaders “aren’t afraid to perform hatchet jobs on you either.”

The email continued, “Think about that next time you put on the uniform and badge. For those of you still doing real police work, it’s just a matter of time till you (too) will be a sacrificial lamb. I plead with you, do nothing.”