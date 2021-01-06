Dr. Dre responds to massive fan concern after he suffered brain aneurysm

Dr. Dre let his fans know that he’s going to be alright. After all, he is a “doctor.”

The legendary music mogul was awash in the tidal wave of fan concern after the 55-year-old suffered a brain aneurysm at his home on Monday evening, Jan. 4, 2020. He was rushed to the world-renowned Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Beverly Hills, California where he remains in the intensive care unit.

As rolling out reported previously, the super-producer and architect of The Chronic masterpiece, is currently listed in stable condition and is lucid. However, physicians are perplexed at what precipitated Dre’s aneurysm and are therefore performing a battery of tests to decipher its origin.

Dre, whose full name is Andre Young, took to his Instagram platform to reassure his 5.3 million followers that he is doing better. He expects to be discharged and return to his mansion in the Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles in the near future.

Of course, fans’ speculation swirled wildly that the medical scare may have been ignited by the intense pressure of Dre’s tumultuous divorce. He will soon know how much of his near-billion-dollar fortune he’ll be able to keep from his estranged wife Nicole Young.

Nevertheless, a myriad of celebrity pals and admirers offered words or symbols of support for Dr. Dre on IG, including Ice Cube, Ludacris, Karlie Redd, Matt Barnes, Redman, Slim Thug, Juelz Santana, Lance Gross and many others.