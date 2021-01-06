Megan Thee Stallion responds to the DaBaby and Tory Lanez collaboration

Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby have both experienced meteoric rises in their musical careers within the past two years. The two good friends have frequently collaborated, including on Megan’s debut album Good News.

Therefore, fans were outraged when they discovered that DaBaby had collaborated with Megan’s former friend-turned-enemy Tory Lanez.

Lanez has been indicted by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office and ordered not to make contact with Megan, but that hardly stopped him from popping off on social media with subliminal messages.

The Canadian-born Lanez, whose government name is Daystar Shemuel Shua Peterson, promoted a song and video collaboration with DaBaby on his Instagram account on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, that riled up fans emotions:

Folks started in on DaBaby for allegedly betraying Megan’s friendship in the quest for a hit song. There was so much furor over the matter, that Megan had to step in and clear things up.

“That s— was old and not cleared,” Megan Ruth Pete said on her Twitter page. “CRYBABY VIDEO dropping soon.”

The “WAP” and “Savage” rapper then had a little fun at Lanez’ expense, mocking him for trying to release the collaboration with DaBaby that has not been given the green light by the record labels.

After being hit by the shrapnel from afar, Lanez decided to insert himself into the conversation with this cryptic message: