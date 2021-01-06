While the Georgia runoff election remains too close to call for U.S. Senate hopeful Jon Ossoff, on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2021, CBS 46 News (WGCL-Atlanta) political analyst Rashad Richey predicted that both he and the Rev. Raphael Warnock would defeat their Republican rivals, Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, respectively, based on incoming results.

During the live on-air segment, Richey pointed to the outstanding counties and their historical voting performance. Richey indicated the math was simply not on the Republican Party’s side, and the lead Perdue enjoyed over Ossoff would “evaporate” by morning, which is precisely what happened.

Richey also pointed out that Warnock’s lead would not fluctuate and he would be declared the winner, even though many conservative pundits pointed to not-yet-counted ballots in Republican-leaning counties. Later in the evening, Warnock made his victory speech even though Loeffler did not concede.

View a clip of Richey’s prediction by using the link below:

https://www.cbs46.com/georgias-senate-showdown-breaking-down-the-races/video_97aa089a-39d5-5722-881d-7017882bd94e.html