Stacey Abrams attacked in racist tweet by UT Chattanooga football coach

Racial animus is unquestionably at an all-time high in these United States of America. The spectacle of the mob storming Capitol Hill on Jan. 6 as Congress convened to count the votes from the Electoral College was shocking, but not an outlier event. There are a plethora of other examples that provide compelling evidence of a nation being torn apart by White privilege.

One such incident was captured on Twitter overnight when Chris Malone, the offensive line coach for the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, insulted the honorable Stacey Abrams. Malone was clearly upset at Abrams for doing her part to mobilize Georgians who came together in glorious fashion to turn the state blue (again) by electing Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff to the U.S. Senate.

“Congratulations to the state GA and Fat Albert @staceyabrams because you have truly shown America the true works of cheating in an election again!!!” Malone tweeted on Tuesday. “Enjoy the buffet Big Girl! You earned it!!! Hope the money was good, still not governor.”

IN OUR INBOX: We’ve heard that @UTChattanooga assistant football coach, Chris Malone, deleted his account after posting this vile comment. Parents and students are outraged. pic.twitter.com/0bNJ1HYgPx — Chattanooga Holler (@NoogaHoller) January 7, 2021

Salty as he may be, facts are facts and for his vile comments, which he later deleted along with his account, Malone has been fired from his position with the team. Head coach Rusty Wright confirmed his removal on Thursday morning, Jan. 7, via Twitter.

“Our football program has a clear set of standards,” Wright tweeted. “Those standards include respecting others. It is a message our players hear daily. It is a standard I will not waiver on.

“Life is bigger than football and as leaders of young men, we have to set that example, first and foremost. With that said, effective immediately that individual is no longer a part of my staff.”