Zonnique Pullins gets extremely graphic about giving birth (video)

Zonnique Pollins, the daughter of Xscape singer Tiny Harris, got extremely graphic when she shared her worst fears and actual experience with childbirth.

She was very candid about her worst fears to her cohosts on her return to the FoxSoul’s “The Mix” show. Anton Peeples asked Pullins to “tell all the moms out there what the experience is really like?”

“Um, the experience is…it’s really nasty! We’ll start there,” Pullins began. “I did not want to s— the whole time. I was like, ‘Don’t s—, don’t s—!’ Cause I do not even fart in front of my boyfriend in real life. Stuff like that is very nasty to me. He is just watching it and saying little comments and it’s really nasty.”

Pullins, one of the stars of the reality series “T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle,” revealed that her childbirth went rather smooth in comparison to what she’d been told it would be.

“So it wasn’t what I was expecting. I’d say it was a lot easier than what I expected,” Pullins said. “My water broke, I was really happy about that y’all. I wanted my water to break. So that was very exciting for me and it was pretty smooth. I feel like my baby was like, very close down. I did not have to push for long but that epidural. Ladies! You need it, I’m not even going to lie, the epidural made me feel a whole lot better, that’s all I am going to say.”

Listen to Pullins hilariously describe the experience of childbirth: