Ex ‘Married to Medicine’ star Mariah Huq sues Bravo TV

Former “Married to Medicine” star Mariah Huq has taken a stance similar to that of former reality TV star NeNe Leakes by filing a lawsuit against Bravo TV, according to a new report.

On Thursday, Jan. 8, details about Huq’s lawsuit against the network were made public.

According to The Jasmine Brand, the former reality star alleged that: “the defendants acted illegally and unethically which includes but is not limited to – 1) unauthorized exploitation of ‘Married To Medicine’ & ‘Married To Medicine the Series, 2’) Breach of Contract, 3) Breach of joint Venture Agreement, 4) breach of the covenant of good faith and fair dealing, 5) failure to prevent retaliation and harassment.”

The latest reports about Huq’s lawsuit come just months after she shared her reaction to not receiving a contract renewal from the network. Although Huq is considered one of the creators of the series, she received no offer to return for the eighth season of the reality series.

“I am a little taken aback. I do believe that I have not been treated the way my counterparts have and all I wanted is just to be treated equally and I just want equal rights as my White male counterparts,” Huq said during an interview with The Jasmine Brand. “Hell, I just want to be respected and treated decently as a cast member. I don’t even get that. I’m treated worse and they did it in front of the world.”