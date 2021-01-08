Seth Curry the 1st NBA player to test positive for COVID-19 this season

NBA sharpshooter Seth Curry of the Philadelphia 76ers has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

During the 76ers contest against the Brooklyn Nets Thursday night, Jan. 7, 2021, Curry, who was already sidelined with left ankle soreness, was sitting in between assistant coach Sam Cassell and center Joel Embid.

The team stayed overnight in Brooklyn to follow NBA protocol and safety measures and was slated to do a full round of tests Friday, Jan. 8, along with contact tracing.

Embid, who has a 3-month-old son, said he will go into self-isolation until he is certain he has not contracted the virus.

Curry — the brother of three-time world champion Steph Curry and son-in-law to 76ers head coach Doc Rivers — sat with the team for the duration of the first quarter until his results were made available to the organization. At that juncture, he left the bench immediately and went into isolation. He is said to have left the Barclays Center apart from the team.

NBA protocol states that players who contract the novel coronavirus are required to self isolate for a minimum of 10 days, or produce two negative tests before they can return to team activities, including but not limited to practice, games and travel.

Curry was coming off of his best game of the young season, in which he poured in 28 points on 11-for-14 shooting in a 141-136 victory against the Washington Wizards.