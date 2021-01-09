Vanessa Bryant releases footage of Kobe discussing their love (video)

As we approach the one-year anniversary since the passing of NBA basketball legend Kobe Bryant, his wife Vanessa has released a video of the baller expressing his feelings on their love and marriage and his career.

“Happiness is such a beautiful journey. It has its ups and downs, whether it’s in marriage or whether it’s in a career. Things are never perfect, but through love, you continue to persevere, and you move through them, you move through them. And then through that storm, a beautiful sun emerges, and inevitably, another storm comes. And guess what? You ride that one out too. So, I think love is sort of a determination, a persistence to go through the good times and the bad times with someone or something that you truly love,” Kobe said in a clip released on Instagram.

Wife Vanessa captioned the video, “I LOVE YOU @kobebryant Miss you and Gigi so much.”

Bryant tragically died on Jan. 26 in a helicopter crash with his daughter Gianna and seven other people last year. Vanessa remembered her family and the rest of the victims last month during the “In Memoriam” segment for Time magazine’s Person of the Year presentation.

“Words cannot do justice to the grief we felt this year. At every level of human connection from across the world to across the table, we experienced profound loss. We said goodbye to husbands, daughters, wives, sons, grandparents, friends and national heroes,” the compassionate and thoughtful widow expressed to the victims of Covid. “We continue to count the lives surrendered to this cruel pandemic, which has claimed well over a million souls, worldwide. Tonight, we mourn the people we all knew and the many we never will. May our collective grief unite us on the path forward.”

In related news, the five-time NBA champion and the fourth all-time leading scorer in league history, will be posthumously inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in May. Spalding has also released a limited edition basketball to commemorate the Hall of Fame honor. Check out Kobe’s “Love” clip on the next page.