Dionne Warwick co-signs Cardi B on Twitter

R&B veteran songstress Dionne Warwick had her Twitter fingers popping again this weekend and revealed to her followers that she’s now a fan of rapper Cardi B.

“After today, I can confidently add ‘Cardi B’ to the list of people my niece has opened my eyes to,” she tweeted on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. “More on this tomorrow… Cardi B is authentically herself. I have only seen video clips. No music yet. More on this tomorrow… I did not listen to Cardi B’s music. Brittani sent me a video on the YouTube and a clip from her show where she dances with the very effervescent @msdebbieallen!”

I did not listen to Cardi B’s music. Brittani sent me a video on the YouTube and a clip from her show where she dances with the very effervescent @msdebbieallen! 😊 — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) January 10, 2021

Warwick was speaking of Cardi B’s eight-episode series called “Cardi Tries ___,” which runs exclusively on Messenger’s new Watch Together feature. The show features the rapper trying her hand at a few things new to her including stunt car racing, basketball, video gaming, making sushi and creating wigs. In the series, she also performs ballet with Debbie Allen and shoots hoops with NBA basketball star Damian Lillard. Debuting in December, new episodes appear every Thursday up until Feb 4.

While Warwick was entertained by Cardi’s dancing skills, she did want to know something about Cardi’s husband. The puzzled diva asked, “I do have one question. What does Offset mean? Is there also an Onset walking around somewhere?”

Cardi herself was thrilled about the acknowledgment, too, tweeting, “OMGGGGG I STAN !!!!”

Not one for foolishness, Warwick also shut down a few negative vibes from some of her followers who were chiming in about the couple. “I do not like the mean responses,” she wrote. “Cardi B and Offset are human beings with feelings. Keep it kind.”

I do not like the mean responses. Cardi B and Offset are human beings with feelings. Keep it kind. ❤️ — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) January 11, 2021

In the past, Warwick has interacted with Teyanna Taylor, Chance The Rapper and The Weeknd.