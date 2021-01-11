Grammy Award-winning rapper Nelly is already celebrating several wins in 2021. Nelly sat down with rolling out to discuss his new collaboration with the global brand Lay’s Flamin’ Hot chips, his new commercial promoting the collaboration that also includes a surprise guest cameo, his timeless song “Hot in Herre” turning 20 years old, and dropping a new country music-inspired album. Press play to watch the entire video.
Nelly talks about collab with Lay’s, ‘Hot in Herre’ turning 20 and new music
January 11, 2021