Anthony Anderson teams with Northwestern Mutual to promote financial planning

“Black-ish” star Anthony Anderson and his mother Doris Anderson have partnered with Northwestern Mutual to make more people aware of the importance of financial planning. The comedic actor explained that his 67-year-old mom just purchased her first home, and it’s never too late to get your finances in order.

Speaking with Yahoo Finance, he explained, “Growing up in Compton, we didn’t have conversations around the dinner table about financial literacy and financial planning because my parents and family were living paycheck to paycheck. Fortunately, over time, close to 20 years ago, I was able to speak with my first financial advisor and put a plan into place.”

Anderson and his mother will be sharing their financial tips along with their Northwest Mutual advisor throughout the year. He elaborated more about the financial literacy partnership on his Instagram. “2020 made us all realize the importance of being prepared for the unexpected. My one piece of advice as we head into 2021: get a financial plan in place,” he wrote. “This new year I’m working with @northwesternmutual to share the power of financial planning and how it can help you achieve your dreams today and the ones you have for the future, while protecting what matters most during challenging times.

“Whether that’s rebuilding a business after a difficult year, finally taking that vacation, putting your kids through college or buying your dream home (like my mom!), working with a Northwestern Mutual financial advisor can help make it all happen.”

Anderson has shared the spotlight with his mother in the past as the two starred in last year’s T-Mobile Super Bowl commercial. He added in his IG post, “You don’t have to be rich to get an adviser, and it’s WAY easier than you think to get started. I’ll be sharing more soon from conversations with my @northwesternmutual advisor and I hope you’ll follow along and do it with me. Kick off the new year right with a conversation about your life, goals, dreams and how to make them a reality. Go to nm.com to set up a conversation with an advisor today.”

His hit game show “To Tell The Truth” also returns for its new season on Jan. 26. Mama Doris will be back as well contributing her motherly wisdom and banter.