Shaleeta Jones is the Co-Founder of Eco-Lit Candles Co. — a sustainable home décor brand that curates candles and room sprays. Jones is also the Founder & Chief Executive Officer of The Therapy Flow, LLC. — a cross-collaborative therapy practice providing in-home and teletherapy services, parent-guardian education, and academic support.

She spoke with rolling out about how she started her business and plans to expand.