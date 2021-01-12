Vic Mensa’s nonprofit robbed of $40K worth of goods

Vic Mensa took a hit at the top of the year and just revealed that his nonprofit organization, SaveMoneySaveLife, was burglarized. Vic explained that thieves stole over $40-thousand worth of donated goods, including new shoes and medical supplies. Coats, hats and other warming goods were also taken in the heist.

The Chicago emcee went live on Instagram, stating, “On New Years Eve the entire donation inventory for my non-profit @savemoneysavelife was robbed. I founded the organization in 2018 to help the city I call home and since then we’ve donated 100,000+ pounds of food, over 50,000 pairs of shoes, and countless PPE supplies since the dawn of the pandemic. Sadly, we were set up and someone brought a truck to our Southside Chicago location and cleaned us out of over $40,000 worth of brand new shoes, Still, I want to thank everyone who has supported us thus far. Donation links are in my bio.”

SaveMoneySaveLife has launched a fundraising campaign to recoup the goods. They posted on their website, “On New Years Eve, SaveMoneySaveLife was scheduled to move our last truckload of donation items into their new home. Our team, along with the help of many gracious volunteers, spent the last week moving and organizing these items to prepare for the final moving day. When we arrived the morning of New Years Day, our team discovered all of our items ransacked and thousands of dollars worth of shoes stolen. We had a huge shoe distribution planned (post-poned due to COVID-19) and all the shoes we collected were taken. Countless hours, money and energy went in to acquiring and organizing these donations and has left us deeply disheartened by this loss.”

Donations and more information on the nonprofit can be found at www.savemoneysavelife.org. Vic Mensa and the organization also set up a wish list on Amazon to help replace the lost goods.