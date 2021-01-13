Kyrie Irving under investigation by the NBA

The NBA launched an investigation regarding the recent activities of superstar Kyrie Irving.

The ultra-talented basketball wizard for the Brooklyn Nets has taken off the last three games without providing an explanation to his employers, nor the media. Yet, Irving was allegedly videotaped at a sizable gathering without practicing the requisite pandemic protocols in accordance with league mandates, CBS Sports reports.

If he is found in violation of the protocol, he will have to be sequestered for a predetermined amount of time to ensure the safety of his teammates, opponents and staff.

According to CBS, the NBA forbids players from attending bars, clubs, restaurants and lounges, as well as any gatherings over 15 people, family or not. When someone snapped fellow superstar James Harden at a club recently and posted it online, Harden was subjected to a stiff fine. It could be a similar scenario for Irving.

Meanwhile, the brilliant but controversial point guard has been absent for the past three games and, according to CBS, he is not scheduled to play Thursday against the Denver Nuggets. The team does not have a timetable on his return and the media has not been informed on what “personal reasons” have inhibited Irving’s ability to play.

But Irving’s absence is causing concern and consternation with team leadership and the league because he is a marquee player.

“A date of his return has yet to be finalized. In the meantime, we will continue to stay focused on our organizational goals,” The Nets said in a statement on Twitter.