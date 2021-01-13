Nicole Young cites vicious claims of abuse against Dr. Dre in new docs

In court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, Nicole Young claims that she has been under duress for years, including her famous husband pointing a gun at her head and abusing her to the degree that he “verbally and emotionally decimated my personhood to the extent that I currently suffer from post-traumatic stress syndrome.”

The new claims against the music mogul further state, “his long-term abuse must be a factor that the court takes into account in awarding support and fees.”

Most recently, as reported by rolling out, Dre agreed to a one-time payout of $2 million to Nicole, a figure she requested months ago.

Young goes on to say that the founding member of N.W.A. punched her in the head twice and kicked in her bedroom door while she was “hiding from his rage in 2016.”

Dre, of course, has denied all claims of physical and verbal abuse, offering, “at no time did I abuse Nicole or threaten her physical safety.” Young, however, countered that Dre “blatantly lies.”

The documents continue, “I have also offered extensive and painful testimony about Andre’s relentless campaign of abuse and control over me for more than half of my life…it is misleading, revolting and insulting for Andre to suggest that I have not been abused because, as a victim of relentless abuse and isolation, I did not create and maintain a contemporaneous record of abuse inflicted on me.”