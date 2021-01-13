Police searching for YFN Lucci in connection with fatal shooting

Investigators are asking the public for assistance in locating rapper YFN Lucci, who is wanted for murder and other felonies in connection with a fatal shooting in Atlanta in December 2020, according to 11 Alive and CBS 46.

The Atlanta Police Department told the television stations that the renowned rapper, who was born and raised in the city, was involved in the homicide of a 28-year-old man named James Adams and the serious wounding of a second victim. The APD has not yet indicated if Lucci is the suspected shooter, driver or coordinator in the alleged double-shooting.

Lucci, 29, whose real name is Rayshawn Lamar Bennett, has been charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, participation in criminal street gang activity, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

CBS 46 reports the APD was dispatched to the southwest side of Atlanta on Dec. 10 and found Adams lying in the street with a gunshot wound to his head. He was officially pronounced dead at Grady Memorial Hospital.

Not long thereafter, a 32-year-old man showed up at a nearby fire station with a bullet wound to the abdomen. He would survive.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation also is involved in the case and has determined that Lucci and two other men are the alleged perpetrators of the deadly violence.

The two other men — Ra’von Boyd, 23, and Leroy Pitts, 17 — have since been apprehended. However, Lucci remains at large.

Lucci, who romanced Lil Wayne’s daughter, reality TV star Reginae Carter, is nationally known for hits songs such as the No. 1 Billboard smash “Wet (She Got That).”

Anyone with information about Lucci’s whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477). Tipsters may remain anonymous.